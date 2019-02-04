Hashbay launches ACIL Bluetooth Earbuds Giveaway, only 1 day to go!

Hashbay is a well-known e-shop and a few days ago they announced the launch of a new wireless headset that is intended for athletic and active users as it features IPX7 certification, nano-coating, and sweat protection. The new model from ACIL is available in the US market and to celebrate, they are hosting a Giveaway that will last until tomorrow!

So, the ACIL Bluetooth headset comes with advanced Hybrid Dual Drivers (13mm Dynamic Drivers + Knowles Balanced Armature Drivers) offering high fidelity wireless audio, with more realism and details over traditional ones. In addition, they come with an IPX7 water-resistant nano-coating that efficiently protects from sweat and rain, ensuring the necessary durability for strenuous workouts and weather. They are perfect for running, jogging, hiking, gym, fitness, etc.

Lastly, their carefully-thought ergonomic design with enhanced ultra-soft liquid silicone ear tips, help so that the headset fits well around your ear canals and provides comfort, retention, and noise isolation (up to 98% less noise). They grip in your ear firmly and it’s hard to make them fall off when working out. There are 4 pairs of ear tips from XS to L size. The Giveaway will be ongoing until tomorrow but the quantity is limited, so you’d better hurry.