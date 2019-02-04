Ulefone Armor 6 display performance: Top class LCD display (video)

Besides the rugged as well as performance features that Ulefone Armor 6 comes with, there is one that was a bit left out of the conversation as it is something every device has: the display. Despite the fact that the main focus is on other aspects of the Armor 6, the display is different from other rugged phones in the past. It looks stunning and the quality is high, a flagship part indeed. Let’s learn more about it in the following video.

The 6th version of the Armor Series comes with 6.2″ FHD+ display and thanks to its modern aspect ratio, it displays more content compared to same size phones featuring the classic 16:9 aspect ratio. But size is not its only advantage as the panel sports high brightness and covers a wide part of the NTSC gamut. Even after many hours of use, the display is comfortable for the eyes as it is crisp and color-accurate.

