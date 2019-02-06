Affordable Ulefone S10 Pro shows great GPS performance (video)

Ulefone S10 Pro is one of the absolute VFM devices someone could buy as it costs just $69.99. At that price, the company managed to not only offer a modern and beautiful design with gradient color but also make a device that performs well. Yet, many hesitate to grab one as they would like to see it in action first. In the video below, Ulefone demonstrates the GPS performance of S10 Pro in the video below.

The phone boasts 5.7″ 19:9 all-screen display. On the inside, the Ulefone S10 Pro hosts an MT6739 quad-core SoC along with 2GB of RAM plus 16GB of internal storage. Despite it’s low price, there is a dual rear camera with 16MP/5MP sensors as well as an 8MP selfie shooter. Both the front and back cameras manage to maintain a good level of detail even though one shouldn’t expect much at this price range. The 3350mAh battery should take you through an average day and security is taken care of by the face and fingerprint unlock.

The S10 Pro comes with Android 8.1 Oreo and you can now get it for just $69.99 on Aliexpress. Visit the official Ulefone website to learn more about the company.