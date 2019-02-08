Blackview Max 1 Projector phone unboxing reveals a ton of accessories! (video)

After many years of development and even more years of mass production, projection technology has evolved enough to be able to fit in a smartphone. From the simple projectors of the 80s, to the small curtains hanging from the ceiling of the classroom after 90 and 00, to the laser TV and portable intelligent projectors placed in guest halls, projectors came to the mobile market first by Samsung several years ago. And Blackview brings the Max 1 now to show the evolution that took place in the meantime.

As seen in the video, the packaging is enormous and there’s a good reason for that since Blackview Max 1 comes loaded with many accessories that add extra functionality to the device. Other than that, the box design remains clean and subtle with just the company’s logo in the middle. Under the top layer that hosts the device itself, there are several accessories hidden like a headset, charger, manual, Bluetooth speaker, remote control, OTG data cable, Type-C data cable, fixed clip, projection self-timer, and leather case and tripod.

Since it is business-oriented, the Blackview Max 1 comes in Black color and it feels good and delicate although it’s a bit heavy in the hand as it’s weight is close to 200g. And what would a projector be without a remote? Via the remote control, you can control the movie playback when using the projector as well as the phone’s menu. And if you need a place to put it and use its projecting merits, there is the adjustable tripod. Lastly, there is a Bluetooth speaker provided so you can watch the film with enhanced audio quality.

The Max 1 uses MEMS’s autofocus technology to greatly enhance the projection quality and experience and also supports smart keystone correction. On the inside, there is the MT6763T SoC accompanied by 6GB of RAM. The Max 1 is intended for watching movies, playing games or just become a professional conference projection tool. When the company is in a meeting or when making a proposal to a client, the presentation gets going in a click. You can now subscribe to get the Blackview Max 1 43% off when it starts selling!