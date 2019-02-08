Ulefone Armor 6 vs iPhone XS Max Charging Speed Test (video)

Battery technology is making slow (if any) progress compared to other sectors of technology and manufacturers try to cope with the more and more increasing demand in power by equipping smartphones with bigger and faster-charging batteries. This is very important in rugged phones where the user wants its device to last longer on one charge since finding a power outlet outdoors can prove really hard. The Ulefone Armor 6 packs a big, 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. And the company put it against the smartphone King, iPhone XS Max that features a 3174mAh one. Which one charges faster?

Charging the Armor 6 to 50% takes only 78 minutes while going from 50% to 100% takes just 2 hours, the same as the iPhone XS Max. So, where is the advantage here? The advantage hides in the battery capacity as the Armor 6 sports a 5000mAh one vs the smaller 3174mAh of the XS Max. That’s almost a 40% difference in capacity which means the Armor 6’s fast charging is about 40% faster than that of the XS Max.

Ulefone Armor 6 comes with IP69K/IP68/MIL-STD-810G certification and a UV sensor. There is also a 6.2″ FHD+ notch display, dual rear camera with 21MP/13MP sensor combo, a 13MP selfie shooter, wireless charging, fingerprint and face unlock, global network support, NFC with Google Pay, and Android 8.1 Oreo. On the battery department, besides the 18W fast wired charging, Armor 6 supports 10W wireless charging as well. The retail price is $359.99 on Banggood and Aliexpress. If you want to get a $60 coupon first, visit this page (only 200 coupons available). For more information, visit the official product page.