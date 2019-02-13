Ulefone S10 Pro Gradient Edition joins the promotion: Get one for just $69.99

Ulefone makes some very good flagship devices as well as excellent rugged smartphones but they also manufacture great entry-level budget phones too. One of the most affordable devices out there comes from the Ulefone S Series and it is the S10 Pro that features a modern design and addresses to youngsters. Among the available colors is the trending gradient one, that comes to join the discount promotion running right now.

Ulefone S10 Pro packs a 5.7″ HD+ 19:9 notch display. The phone adopts the MT6739 quad-core SoC complemented by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Despite its low price, there is a 16MP/5MP camera combo on the back as well as an 8MP selfie shooter to capture unforgettable moments forever. There’s also a 3350mAh battery that in conjunction with the HD+ display allows for one day of use on a single charge. Plus, the phone supports face unlock and fingerprint sensor and comes with Android 8.1 Oreo. Lastly, it offers 4G/LTE connectivity.

You can now get one for just $69.99 on Aliexpress. This price makes it one of the most affordable smartphones out there. Visit Ulefone’s website for more information on this and other devices.

