UMIDIGI S3 Pro goes live on Indiegogo at $269 followed by official teaser video

As an emerging Chinese smartphone manufacturer, UMIDIGI continuously tries to improve its devices and build on the previous models, making improvements in sectors that suffer in most smartphones like battery and photography. So, their new flagship, UMIDIGI S3 Pro, is more focused on camera, battery life and performance, retaining the luxury ceramic design. The S3 Pro is now live on Indiegogo at just $269 and the company released the first official teaser video.

The video reveals much information about the phone’s specs and we can see that it’s one of the world’s first to offer a 48MP Sony IMX586 CMOS sensor for superior clarity and detail. While the sensor measures 1/2 inch, it offers 0.8-micron pixel that doubles in low-light conditions via pixel binning. There is also a secondary telephoto lens on the back that allows for 2x optical zoom and depth measuring for perfect Bokeh effect. On the front, the selfie shooter comes at 20MP.

Under the hood, the S3 Pro is even more interesting as it sports the AI Helio P70 SoC together with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also, there is a big, 5150mAh battery that will definitely will take through a whole day and even further. The display is a 6.3″ FHD+ in-cell LTPS one with waterdrop notch and the phone runs on Google’s latest OS, Android 9 Pie. Based on the specs, UMIDIGI really seems to achieve the camera and battery targets.

If you take a lot of photos and don’t want to run out of battery in the middle of the day, the S3 Pro might be the phone you’ve been looking for. Considering its price tag, it is a better alternative to other 48MP competitors like the Honor View 20 and Huawei Nova 4. You can now join the crowdfunding at Indiegogo to save 30% and get the UMIDIGI S3 Pro for $269, the absolute special price for backers!