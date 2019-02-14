Alldocube M5X 2.5K display 4G/LTE tablet gets its first unboxing video

The Alldocube M5X is the latest addition to the company’s product lineup and it is a budget tablet, allowing everyone to get their hands on a 4G/LTE device. What’s more, despite its affordable price, it comes with a 2.5K display that sports an excellent performance for the category. The emerging Chinese manufacturer has uploaded an unboxing video a while back, so let’s check it out.

As you can see, although it comes at a fairly low price, the company didn’t cut any corners and provided a packaging of high quality. Of course, the box contains just the basic stuff. That means… just a charger and charging cable along with the warranty and manual leaflets. The device itself looks more expensive than it really is so buyers will get their hands on something that doesn’t feel cheap. Below, you can see the full specs table.

Model ALLDOCUBE M5X Screen 10.1-Inch 2560*1600 IPS CPU Deca-core Helio X27, 2.6Ghz Turbo Frequency GPU Mali-T880 MP4 clocked at 875Mhz RAM 4GB ROM 64GB, expandable to 128GB OS Android Oreo Battery 3.7V 6600mAh Network 4G LTE, Dual SIM Network Standard GSM/WCDMA/FDD-LTE/TDD-LTE CAT6 Band GSM: 2/3/5/8 WCDMA: 1/2/5/8 FDD-LTE：B1/2/3/5/7/8/20 TDD-LTE: B40 WiFi 802.11ac/a/b/g/n(2.4GHz/5GHz)

Apart from a perfect machine to watch movies on thanks to the 2.5K display, the M5X is also capable of offering high-quality graphics while playing games thanks to the Mali T880 MP4 GPU clocked at 875MHz. To learn more about the VFM tablet as well as the rest of the Alldocube lineup, visit their official website.