Chuwi Ubook will get a full USB Type-C port once the Kickstarter campaign reaches $400K goal!

Chuwi Ubook launched on Kickstarter crowdfunding platform only recently and it has already achieved $300K in funding with 781 backers till now. This number reveals the popularity of the 2in1 Windows tablet and if you are looking for a cool Valentine’s Day gift for your loved ones, it might prove to be the perfect choice.

Since the campaign is doing so well, Chuwi decided to reward its supporters by adding a $400K stretch goal. When the amount hits this amount, a fully-featured USB Type-C port will be added to the final product!

Compared with ordinary Type-C ports, a fully functional port supports fast charging protocol of the USB-IF Association with charging time being reduced to more than half. What’s more, it supports the DisplayPort standard and it can be used to transfer UHD video to an external monitor. Lastly, it can be used for port expanding through a multiport hub.

To conclude, beside standard ports, a Type-C port improves the overall expansion of the Ubook by a lot. You can check out the crowdfunding campaign here and visit the official Chuwi website here.