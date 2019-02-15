Leagoo says “goodbye” to the notch with its first “punch-hole” device that will be launched in MWC 2019

It seems that the notch-display will soon be a thing of the past as the pursuit for the perfect “full-screen smartphone” goes to the next level with the new display panels that feature a hole to host the front camera. Other approaches adopt the sliding mechanism to reveal the front camera but that has its disadvantages as you can kiss waterproofing goodbye. Leagoo is among the companies that follow the in-display “punch-hole” and will reveal their first such model during MWC2019 in Barcelona.

According to the photos below, the hole will be placed right in the top-middle of the display and will house the front camera. As you can see, compared to the standard notch design, this approach allows for a much higher screen-to-body ratio. The diameter of the hole is about 4.5 mm and is placed right in the middle of the status bar so it doesn’t affect the notifications to be displayed correctly.

Right now, the only specs we know talk about a 6.3″ display that besides the camera hole also sports in-display fingerprint sensor. In addition, it will come with MediaTek’s latest AI-powered SoC and the selfie shooter will be 21MP. Punch-hole display, AI technology, In-display fingerprint sensor: it seems that Leagoo aims high and we can’t wait to see the device in person on their booth 7L71, Hall 7 during the MWC 2019.