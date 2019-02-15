Official video reveals some Blackview Max 1 specs and shows real thing

While some manufacturers go towards foldable displays and other focusing on other phone specs to attract customers, Blackview decided to follow another path. Improving on previous ideas, they will soon release the Blackview Max 1 that comes with an embedded projector, a feature that slowly developed through years and is now mature enough to come to smartphones once again. And today, the Chinese manufacturer released a new video where we can take a sneak peek of some of its specs and see the device in action.

We already know that it packs a MEMS laser point projector that delivers native FHD+ resolution and is capable of delivering brightness of hundreds of lumens. According to reports, the maximum projection area is 200″. Quite solid numbers for an integrated micro-projector on a device that you always carry with you.

In a dark room, the projection is clear while, in order to make it easier for users to use, the Max 1 can smoothly open the projector with a single tap. If you are an office worker, the advantages of the device are clear. As you can see in the video, the presentation went perfectly well. Even at home, the new Blackview flagship offers many hours of joy for the whole family.

As for its rest of the specs, they include the MT6763T SoC accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The video also reveals a 6″ FHD+ Super AMOLED display, a 16MP Sony camera on the back and a dual Samsung camera on the front. There’s also a large, 4680mAh battery with quick-charge that offers up to 270 minutes in projector mode and an AW1511 audio chip to maximize the cinema experience. The actual release date or price has yet to be revealed so we can expect to get some more details soon. Until then all the info available is from their official website where there is a pre-launch promotion discount up to 43% off.