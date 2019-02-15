Oppo R19 not coming confirms Vice President, Brian Shen

Oppo did an outstanding job last year by announcing Oppo R17 with an in-screen display. Many tech enthusiasts applauded it for innovation. Later, the users even verified the facts as being an excellent device last year. Due to its massive sales, we were expecting the R19 this year with a similar approach. There were many rumors and leaks also which were pointing towards its release. Amid all the leaks, Vice President of Oppo and the leader of Domestic division, Brian Shen said that Oppo R19 is not going to launch this year.

Today, giving information about the advancements, Brian Shen took to his official Weibo handle and announced the delay in R19 launch this year. There are many other announcements which followed as replies on Weibo by Brian. As per the VP of Oppo, the Chinese company is keen on bringing new selfie centric devices to emerging markets. Unknowingly, it seems Brian has confirmed the Oppo F11 Pro launch in Asia Pacific region in upcoming months. It is the Oppo’s next innovative device with a revolutionary pop-up camera design. Oppo R11 Pro will come with a front full screen and Snapdragon high-level chipset. Further, it is expected to hit the markets in Africa such as Kenya, Morocco, and the Gulf region.

Further, he even discussed the foldable displays and said they are not providing any significant value. He said this on the basis of experience he had with the engineering prototypes of the foldable display. As per him, the foldable displays are not serving the purpose and are not solving any problem. These views won’t end all the rumors which stated that Oppo is working on a foldable device. Indeed, it will give rest to those rumors which were seen on the web from the recent past.

In January, Oppo CEO Chen Mingyong also discussed their views regarding the upcoming 5G devices. In an interview with Qualcomm China, Chen said that they are working on to build a 5G compatible device. Oppo is soon going to launch a new smartphone with Snapdragon 855.

Many new technologies will make debut in this year’s Oppo flagship device. As seen in January at Future Technology communication Conference in Bejing, Oppo’s 10x hybrid optical zoom and a new in-screen fingerprint sensor are expected to come packed with upcoming Oppo’s high-end device.

(Via)