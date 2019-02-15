Robot Vacuum Amarey A800: the most VFM of its kind

Before Robot Vacuum Cleaners appeared, people could spend an hour daily to clean their house and then need rest for another hour, being exhausted and sweaty. Thankfully, technology evolution did its tricks in this sector too and we now can replace man work with a machine. Technology at the service of man. There are a lot of good and not so good robot vacuum cleaners out there but the VFM prize goes to the Amarey A800.

When choosing a robot vacuum, the most important criteria are ease of use, suction power, and effectiveness. With a diameter of 12.7″, a height of 2.7″, and a net weight of 2.6kg, the Amarey A800 is generally light. The technique used is swipe and suction. The flaps scrape dust and dirt off the floor and the powerful suction drives them to the dust bin collector. The Amarey A800 is powered by a 2600mAh high-capacity Li-ion battery that when goes below the set percentage, the A800 returns to its charging station and automatically starts charging. If the cleaning is left unfinished, the device will restart after recharge.

The vacuuming power of the Amarey A800 super strong at 1400Pa max vacuuming power and it can go on for 100 minutes on a single charge while the noise level remains below 58db. Compared with most of its competitors like the Roomba 980, that’s 12db less making fairly quiet. What’s more, there’s a 3-level filter: cleanable filter, sponge, and a high-efficiency filter. The dual-side brushes and powerful suction ensure a thorough clean. Dual side brushes can specifically target pet hair, dust, bread crumbs, cigarette butts, etc.

The Amarey A800 is currently the best VFM in its category and although it may lack some smart features, its performance is solid, suitable for people who like keeping pets or having carpets at home. You can grab it on Amazon in Black and White colors.