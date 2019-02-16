Elephone A6 Mini shows up in leaked video and looks gorgeous

Elephone is aiming at the younger users with the Elephone A6 Mini as it features a modern design and affordable price. Also, the color decisions the company made are pleasing to the eye. In the video below, you can see the Sky Blue version but when the device goes on sale more will follow like Golden, Black, and Gradient Lumia glass back.

Besides the clean back cover look, the front panel hosts a waterdrop notch that takes up much less space than the classic notch introduced by Apple on iPhone X. The notch is needed for the 15MP selfie shooter to fit and at the same time maximize the screen/body ratio. On the back, there is a dual camera setup with 16MP/2MP sensors. The smaller one is used to measure depth for producing the Bokeh effect.

The A6 Mini will come with the MTK6761 SoC accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The 3180mAh battery should take you through a full day as the smaller than usual 5.71″ display in conjunction with the low power usage SoC are a quarantee for that. So, if you are on the hunt for a good looking and powerful enough phone, the Elephone A6 Mini could be the one for you. The device will come with Android 9 Pie and you can check out more info on Elephone’s official website.