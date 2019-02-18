Doogee S90 Modular Smartphone gets a discount on Amazon, just €339,99!

Smartphone evolution seems to be slowing down rapidly as the only thing changing is design, thanks mainly to the display technology that allows full-display phones. This results in devices looking similar to one another. Doogee is trying to change that with the Doogee S90 modular smartphones that makes the “all-in-one” device a reality. The S90 raised more than $354,000 pledged by 935 backers during the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign during. And now, a joint sale launches on 4 e-commerce platforms. During that sale, the device will be available for just €339.99 (€30 off the official price) from February 21st to February 28th on Amazon. The Amazon shops that will participate are all located in Europe: Amazon UK, Amazon DE, Amazon ES, Amazon IT, and Amazon FR.

Doogee equips the S90 with top mid-range specs like the Helio P60 SoC and a U-notch display. Also, there are 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The killer feature, of course, is the modular design and the selected modules that the company decided to develop. As analyzed in previous articles, the S90 is a rugged phone that can expand its features and capabilities through the following modules:

Night Vision Camera

Professional Rugged Walkie-Talkie

Gamepad

5000mAh Powerbank Module

With the DOOGEE S90 modular rugged phone, users can own a professional camera, a rugged walkie-talkie, and even a game console at the same time. With this model, the Chinese manufacturer wants to succeed where others failed and create a new segment in the market. The wide capabilities of the S90 show that the company is gradually growing up into an industry leader of producing rugged phones. Learn more on their official website.