Ulefone welcomes you to their MWC 2019 booth!

Once a year, most of the smartphone manufacturers gather in the world’s biggest mobile exhibition to demonstrate their current and future devices. We are talking about the MWC that is held in Barcelona. This year’s key point is that most of the new devices will do away with the notch display as manufacturers are moving towards sliding and pop-up mechanisms to reveal the front camera, leaving the whole front panel available to the display. In addition, punch hole displays are starting to show up, just like the Ulefone T3 flagship that was leaked recently.

The Ulefone T3 comes with the P90 AI SoC to offer fast performance and high-quality photos. It is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, a top combination. Thanks to the punch hole, Ulefone T3’s 6.3″ display features high screen/body ratio and will host the 25MP front camera while on the back there will be a triple camera with 48MP/16MP/TOF with 3D capabilities. The phone will come with a 4200mAh big battery for long use which will support fast charging as well as 15W wireless charging. There will also be NFC and Google Pay with Android 9 Pie.

Of course, the Power Series will be present with the latest Power 6 that sports a 6.3″ 19.5:9 FHD+ waterdrop screen and twilight back cover. Helio P35 SoC and 6GB/128GB memory combination is at the heart of the device, a specs sheet better than most big-battery phones. The reat camera hosts a 21MP/5MP combo and the front a 21MP high-res sensor. Of course, that too comes with NFC with Google Pay as well as Face and Fingerprint unlock and the latest Android 9.1 Pie OS.

Lastly, the third new device on their product portfolio is the Ulefone Armor X3, the entry-level rugged phone that comes eith MT6580 SoC, 2GB/16GB memory combo, 18:9 full-display, 13MP/5MP rear camera and 8MP selfie shooter, 5000mAh battery, face unlock, and NFC with Google Pay. This too, comes with Android Pie.

The company’s booth will be 7H40 at Hall 7 from February 35th to 28th and they expect you to pay them a visit and see all their products in person. For more details, check out their webiste.