UMIDIGI S3 Pro goes official on Indiegogo for just $269! (video)

UMIDIGI just announced its next S-series flagship along with a giveaway. The UMIDIGI S3 Pro, one of the first phones with the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor together with the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 9 and Honor View 20 went official on Indiegogo crowdfunding platform for just $269. It is expected to go on open sale a month from now, on March 18th.

The 48MP sensor on the S3 Pro measures 1/2 inch and takes advantage of pixel binning to merge four 0.8 micron pixels into one to offer a large 1.6 micron pixel when shooting in low-light environments. There is also a secondary telephoto camera on board to obtain depth information and provide 2x optical zoom. For selfie lovers, there is a 20MP high-res sensor on the front.

The body of the S3 Pro is made of ceramic and sports a glossy finish that combines perfectly with the also glossy metal frame, just like the Mi Mix Series. What’s more, it houses a big, 5150mAh battery with 18W fast charge support and ships with Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Besides, it also offers a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as USB Type-C port. Under the hood, the heart of the device is the AI SoC Helio P70 combined with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also comes with Multi-core & Multi-threaded APU for advanced AI and machine learning computation.

Talking about specs, we can’t leave out the 6.3″ FHD+ waterdrop notch display that comes with in-cell LTPS technology. Thanks to the small notch as well as the thin bezels, UMIDIGI engineers managed to achieve an incredible 92.7% screen/body ratio.

The UMIDIGI S3 Pro is expected to open sale on 18th March. Until then, you can back the Indiegogo campaign and get it for just $269. As with its previous flagships, the Chinese manufacturer is globally giving away 10 units. You can check out all the details about the S3 Pro and join the giveaway on their official website here. Below, you can see the full specs of the new flagship.

UMIDIGI S3 Pro Full Specs

Screen: 6.3″ 19.5: 9 Waterdrop advanced in-cell LTPS Display

SoC: Helio P70, 4xCortex-A73, 2.1GHz & 4xCortex-A53, 2.0GHz

GPU: ARM Mali G72 MP3 900MHz

RAM: 6G RAM LPDDR4X

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: Primary: 48MP, Sony IMX586, 1/2” Image sensor size, F/1.8 aperture, 6-element lens, 0.8μm pixels(support 0.8μm synthesis 1.6μm) Secondary: 12MP, S5K3M5, Telephoto, F/2.2 aperture

Front camera: 20MP, Sony IMX376, F/2.0 aperture

Network: Both SIM slots are compatible with 4G, support 4G VoLTE in both slots simultaneously.

2G : GSM 2 /3 /5 /8, CDMA1X BC0,BC1

: GSM 2 /3 /5 /8, CDMA1X BC0,BC1 3G : EVDO BC0, BC1, WCDMA 1 /2 /4 /5 /6 /8 /19, TD-SCDMA 34 /39

: EVDO BC0, BC1, WCDMA 1 /2 /4 /5 /6 /8 /19, TD-SCDMA 34 /39 4G: TDD-LTE 34 /38 /39 /40 /41, FDD-LTE 1 /2 /3 /4 /5 /7 /8 /12 /13 /17 /18 /19 /20 /25 /26 /28A /28B, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, OTG

Battery: 5150mAh, Quick Charge 18W

Dimensions :157 mm*74.65 mm*8.5 mm, Weight: 216.6g

Other: NFC, FM radio, gravity sensors, proximity, light sensor, fingerprint scanner

Colors: Ceramic Black