MediaTek Helio X30’s Market Response Isn’t Very Positive: Huawei, OPPO & Vivo May Not Use it

by Joe

In the race for the top flagship chipset in the market, MediaTek was left behind this year. Processors from Samsung and Qualcomm have really taken performance to a whole new level, which is why 2017 is going to be a very important year for the Taiwanese chipmaker. However, it looks like things haven’t started too well for its flagship chipset, the Helio X30, which was just announced a few weeks back.

According to a well-known tech personality on Weibo, Helio X30’s market reaction hasn’t been very positive so far. In fact, he revealed that the three major smartphone companies in China namely, Huawei, OPPO, and Vivo are not going to use this chipset in 2017. Huawei’s lack of interest in Helio X30 would be understandable, given its increased focus on its own Kirin chipsets, but it’s said that both Vivo and OPPO (the two fast-growing smartphone companies in China today) are not interested in the chip, which is surprising. Even Taiwan’s own HTC isn’t willing to go with this top MediaTek chip. So, MediaTek may eventually have to rely on companies like Xiaomi and Meizu to ship a decent amount of Helio X30 processors. It’s worth noting that an insider has already revealed that Meizu’s flagship of 2017 would be powered by this MTK flagship processor.

On paper, the Helio X30 looks like a powerful chipset. First of all, it is built using the super efficient and the latest 10nm manufacturing node, joining the likes of other top flagship processors of 2017. Thanks to its two Cortex A73 cores for top-end performance, MediaTek claims that the performance increases by up to 43% as compared to its predecessors. Further, the power consumption reduces by as much as 53%.

It looks like Helio X30’s start hasn’t been pretty, with this news and then the recent alleged benchmark of the chipset showing sub-standard scores. While it’s too early to say whether Helio X30 will be successful, what I would like to see is the true performance of the deca-core architecture unleashed. MTK really needs its top flagship processors to perform well in 2017.

  • I think the tri-cluster line up is a bit… whm, for lack of better terms, it’s so helio X20, I was kind of hoping to get a new cluster design, one that had more of the A73 , to make it more powerful to attract others, I’ve also seen conflicting claims, some claim it will have 2-A73, 4-A53 & 4-A35,others 4-A73, 4-A53 & 2-A35,?? so which is it?

    • Joe

      It was previously revealed to be be 2 x A72 + 4 x A53 + 4x A35. But I sure hope its 4 x A73 coz the chip really needs four A73s to compete with the likes of upcoming Exynos and SD835 chipsets!

  • Tommi

    SD835 is just way too good.

    • That chip will probably be out September-October 2017, X30 will be available in March, so it will be released to battle the current SD821, Kirin 960 and Exynos 8890.

  • People don’t get it, Helio X30 isn’t competing with SD830 and the next Exynos chip, it is meant to compete in the mid-range section, where it literally destroys the competition at a better price.
    Qualcomm responded well last year with the SD652, since the SD650 wasn’t good enough.
    The problem for Mediatek is that this time they use a very expensive 10nm nod, which means that Vivo and OPPO presumable passed because of higher pricing.
    The X30 should be competitive with Exynos 8890, SD821 and Kirin 960, not next year’s flagships, which are all 4-5 months away.

    • Faisal Shaharyar

      its not that they launch capable CPU but what makes this tussle not worthy is their weak GPU.
      when you look Adreno 506 its 5-10% better than Mali T880 MP4 on Helio X20… even Samsungs Exynos which used Mali T880 MP12 cluster was not equaling Adreno 530.

      thats one state the other is only Chinese smartphone use the chip… XIaomi cannot use the chip in India because of Ericsson. Asus uses Snapdragon and Intel (which now has been ditched) Lenovo only uses them but on Mid range and lower mid range devices.

    • Jh1

      Agreed. If the X30 can provide sd821 levels of performance, at a midrange price point, while offering improved efficiency with the 10nm process, it should be a winner. Very few users truly need more power than the current flagship SoC’s offer, except to brag about benchmark scores. The x30 should be perfectly fine for 99.9% of users, as long as the gpu is adequate. I’m more interested in efficiency in improvements myself. My SD625 has thoroughly impressed me as far as battery life in the Redmi 4 prime. Hopefully the 10nm process will improve efficiency even further.

    • Raky_b

      first SD830 devices is comming in January…so, yes…you are right, this is not competitor, this is destryer.

  • Raky_b

    MTK just can’t gein trust of users, since they do not provide Kernel source, so products runned buy their SoCs don’t offer custom ROMs like other.

    last year, when Quallcom was fuc*ed up with SD810, SD410 and especially SD615 and , MTK had better products in low and mid range…still was lagging behind in top level, but had a nice chanse to do something…but, no suport = no love.

    this year they did not have any good product, so….
    i just hope that Meizu will go back to Samsung, or else, they could stuck and die together with MTK.