Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro Specifications Surface Through TENNA; Release Date Imminent

The Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro release date is drawing near. The handset has been by certified by TENNA certification body from China. It seems that the smartphone will be made official on the rumored launch date of Jan. 21.

Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro Specs

The Samsung Galaxy C5 was announced in May this year and the South Korean is soon going to announce C5 Pro as an upgraded edition of the original C5. According to TENNA listing, the C5 Pro carries a model number of SM-C5010. The specifications of C5 Pro have also surfaced through TENNA listing.

The Galaxy C5 Pro is expected to feature a full HD resolution supporting 5.2-inch display like its predecessor. The C5 features a Snapdragon 617 chipset under its hood. On the other side, the newer C5 Pro will be equipped with a Snapdragon 626 SoC that has an octa-core processor and Adreno 504 graphics.

The chipset of Galaxy C5 Pro is rumored to be supported by 4 GB of RAM. It is expected to come with a native storage of 64 GB. Its rear is speculated to be flanked with 16-megapixel camera.

The device is expected to run on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. A 3,000 mAh battery is rumored to power the device.

As far as design is concerned, the smartphone is speculated to arrive with a slim profile of 6.5 mm thickness. It is rumored to measure 145.7 x 71.4 mm. Leaked photos suggest that there are no antenna bands on the device, but they have been replaced by antenna slots at the rear side on the top and bottom.

Related: Black-Colored Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Real Machine Leaks

Galaxy C5 Pro, C7 Pro to Launch on Jan. 21?

The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is also slated to get unveiled on Jan. 21 alongside Galaxy C5 Pro. Its arrival also seems imminent as it has received TENNA and FCC (for the U.S.) certifications.

It is expected to feature a 5.7-inch full HD display, a Snapdragon 626 chipset supported by 4 GB of RAM. Other specs include 64 GB native storage, 16-megapixel rear camera, 16-megapixel selfie camera, Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS and 3,300 mAh battery. It will be arriving to succeed Galaxy C7 that was also unveiled in May 2016.

(Source)