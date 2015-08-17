Qeexo, the Company Behind Huawei’s Knuckle Sense, Will Revolutionize Our Touch Screen Experience
Back in May, when Huawei announced its flagship of the year, the Huawei P8, the company showcased an innovative technology on its device, called as Knuckle Sense. The feature allowed users to interact with their touchscreens in a new language, your knuckle. This opened up new functions to the user, which aimed to improve the overall touch screen experience. Today, we take a look at the company behind this tech, Qeexo.
Qeexo is a Bay Area startup founded in 2012. The company developed the technology called FingerSense which Huawei then rebranded as Knuckle Sense. This tech is currently being used in Huawei’s P8 and Honor 7 flagships and we expect them to be available in future Huawei smartphones too. While Huawei branded it as Knuckle Sense, this technology can do much more.
FingerSense relies on the ability to differentiate the vibrations created by different parts of your hand, namely — fingertip, nail and even knuckle. It can even differentiate between a finger and a stylus without the need for additional hardware. This helps FingerSense assign different functions for different types of input. For example, a simple “knuckle knock” can capture a screenshot. So, you don’t have to remember any combination of buttons to accomplish this task. You can even assign “knuckle gestures” for launching an app or circle an area of interest with your knuckle to crop any portion of the screen. You can check out the video below to see how FingerSense works on a smartphone.
Since the launch of the first iPhone with pinch to zoom feature, we haven’t seen much innovation when it comes to our interaction with touch screens. FingerSense aims to change that by putting different parts of our finger at work. Its like a right click option for your smartphone.
The company is really excited to spread this technology throughout the smartphone industry. And it won’t be too hard to integrate FingerSense on other smartphones since this is a software only tech.
So, Huawei is just the start. Qeexo CEO, Sang Won Lee has confirmed that they are in talks with several other manufacturers.
We had the opportunity to ask a few questions about Qeexo and its future to CEO Sang Won Lee. You can check them out down below.
