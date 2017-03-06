Samsung Galaxy S8 Secretly Revealed at MWC 2017; New Leaked Photos Emerge

Fresh information coming from South Korea suggests that the Galaxy S8 was secretly showcased to select few during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 that was held between Feb. 26 to March 2. However, the official launch date of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ is March 29. With the official launch drawing closer, the rumor mill has been revealing lot of information on Samsung’s upcoming flagship. A fresh batch of photos allegedly coming from a case making company have surfaced.

A Korean publication has revealed that Samsung had built a temporary makeshift demonstration room to showcase a prototype of the Galaxy S8 to the local media outlets at the Hotel Porta Fira. The venue is located very close to the venue where MWC 2017 was held.

Only those who had received special invitation were able to see the Galaxy S8 before its upcoming official launch. There was only a temporary wall to prevent others from viewing the flagship. Samsung partners who received could get the glimpse of the Galaxy S8 stated that it was “very impressive.” However, they did not reveal any details on the specification and features of the S8.

Related: Confidential Samsung Galaxy S8 Video Surfaces As Launch Date Draws Near

Also, no leaked photos have surfaced from the secret event. However, a case maker has reportedly reveal fresh and good quality images of the flagship phone. From the images it cannot be confirmed whether the handset shown is Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+. However, some of the images carry “For Galaxy S8” text at the top whereas one image that shows the rear side of the phone carries “For Galaxy S8+” text.

The images suggest that the front is mainly occupied by the dual-edge curved screen with narrow bezels at the top and bottom. The display shows the presence of an on-screen Home button.

The image that seems to show the rear side of Galaxy S8 Plus features the LED flash, main camera and fingerprint reader. Speculations have it that it could also function as a physical Home button. The other images show all the four sides of the Galaxy S8. Both phones are expected to be available for pre-orders from April 10 and their shipments are likely to begin on April 21.

(Source 1 | Source 2)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: