Ulefone Power 2 Review – Another Battery Monster!

Ulefone is known for producing affordable smartphones with huge batteries and the Power 2 is one of their latest offerings. It not only has a huge 6050mAh power pack but also great specs for the price. Learn more in the full review.

VIDEO REVIEW

UNBOXING

The phone ships with all the usual stuff and there are quite a few extra accessories included. You get a USB OTG cable, a tempered glass screen protector, a nice plastic case with the faux leather back and lastly a metal-made grip ring.

DESIGN and DISPLAY

The Ulefone Power 2 is made entirely of metal, it has tactile metal buttons and the device feels great in the hand even though it weighs over 200g due to a large battery.

Even though Ulefone crammed in a huge battery pack, the phone measures at about 10mm thick.

We have a 5.5” 1080p LCD display, which is sharp and vibrant and it has a decent sunlight legibility. Just above the display, there is an interpolated 13MP selfie camera and LED notification light.

The fingerprint scanner, which is embedded in the home button, is fast and accurate. Also, I love that you can use the home key to navigate through the user interface instead of using on-screen navigation keys.

On the back, you can find a 16MP camera with dual LED flash.

The loudspeaker quality is decent but not really impressive as on most of the cheap phones.

HARDWARE and PERFORMANCE

As far as hardware goes, the Ulefone Power 2 has really good specs for the price.

The phone ships with the MTK6750T chip with the clock speeds of 1.5Ghz, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

The gaming performance is decent but don’t expect to play games like Asphalt 8 on the highest graphics. If you set graphics to medium, the phone performs quite well.

BENCHMARKS

USER INTERFACE

Ulefone implemented a custom skin on top of Android 7.0 and added quite a few features of its own. For example, there is a ton of gesture and motion controls that most of them work fine while others seem to be kind of slow to respond to gestures.

Most importantly, the phone is quite fast on the daily basis and I didn’t have any lag even after installing quite a few apps.

IMAGE QUALITY

Image quality is probably the weakest point of the Power 2. Well, you may get some decent shots out of this phone but more often that not, you will end up getting images with a lack of detail and washed out colors. Also, the phone seems to be struggling with auto-focus in some of the shots.

Naturally, the low-light image quality is even worse as there is quite a bit of noise and grain in the pictures.

The selfies look kind of mediocre. There is a lack of detail and there is a visible red tint.

The 1080p video looks okay for a cheap phone but there could definitely be more detail.

CONNECTIVITY

When it comes to connectivity, I have no complaints. Call quality is decent and even the GPS is pretty accurate.

BATTERY LIFE

The 6050mAh battery performs really well. With my usage, I could get almost 3 days out of this phone, which is a fantastic result. If you use the device more intensively, you will still get about 7 hours of screen-on time.

Finally, the phone ships with the fast charger which fully charges the phone in about 1:40 mins.

CONCLUSIONS

Ulefone Power 2 aims to bring a lot of value for the price by offering a huge battery and great specs. It succeeds in a lot of ways but the camera and 3D gaming performance remain its weakest points.

Other than that, the Power 2 is a pretty solid offering for the price, if you don’t mind those shortcomings.

