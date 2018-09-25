Xiaomi Mi 8 flash sale Today in China; Available at the starting price of 1399 Yuan (~$203)

Last week, Xiaomi launched the both Mi 8 Lite and Mi 8 pro with “Screen Fingerprint” in China. Today, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite is on its first flash sale. The pricing of 4 GB+ 64 GB is 1399 Yuan (~$203), 6 GB+ 64GB is available for 1699 Yuan (~$247) and 6GB+ 128GB at the price of 1999 Yuan (~$291). Xiaomi is giving away the Mi Metal Signature Pen along with the purchase of Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite. Users can head over to the Mi official online store to buy the device after 10 am Beijing time (2:00 AM GMT).

It is the cheapest device from Xiaomi with gradient colour option. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite was launched at a press conference in China featuring a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with the resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixel. It carries a display notch with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite edition carries Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. It is based on the 14nm FinFet process which is a massive advancement than its predecessor.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite carries dual shooter of 12-megapixels and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture. Xiaomi has added various AI-based features in its camera like AI beauty, Scene Recognition and much more. Similarly, there’s a 24-megapixel front-facing camera with a f/2.2 aperture. It also has support for the artificial intelligence-based features. It will help you to beautify the selfie using AI Makeup beauty feature.

There’s a 3350 mAh battery on the board with the Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology. In connectivity, it carries 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. Xiaomi announced the Mi 8 Lite with a new gradient colour of Twilight Gold and Dreamy blue.

