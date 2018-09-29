Avail Discounts On All Beelink-Branded Mini PCs Shipping From EU Warehouse [Coupon Code]

A mini PC brings full PC capability to compact spaces. While the market is brimming with top-end, console-sized PCs that boast an impressive array of features and top-end specifications, these devices don’t come cheap.

If you’re looking for a feature-laden mini PC that won’t set you back a pretty penny, you’ve come to the right place. As part of its latest promotion, Beelink is now offering noteworthy discounts on a wide selection of mini PCs shipping from EU warehouse on GeekBuying. But that’s not all.

Aside from shedding light on the aforesaid discount, we’ll even show how you can get an extra 5% off on the mini PCs at the time of checking out. The recently kicked-off promo features some of Beelink’s most popular mini PCs including the Beelink S2 fanless Mini PC.

The S2 would normally set you back a pretty penny on online and offline stores, but you can now buy it at a reduced price of just $186.99 on GeekBuying. This is a noteworthy 32% reduction in the device’s original selling price of $274.37.

In order to get an additional $9.35 off, you can apply coupon code BEELINK10 at the time of checking out. In other words, you can reduce your already discounted grand total further down to just $177.64 simply by using the aforesaid coupon.

You can visit this link if you’re interested in checking out the entire Beelink-branded mini PCs that you can buy at a heavily discounted price on GeekBuying. It is worth noting that the 5% extra discount coupon code will only be valid for selected items.

Get Big Discounts On Select Mini PCs from Beelink