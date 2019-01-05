Meizu releases Flyme 7.2 for beta testers: here are the improvements

If you got a recent Meizu device and want to try the very latest version of its operating system, you will be glad to know that the company has just launched the beta version of the Flyme 7.2. The download will soon be available to users who enrolled in the beta testing phase, but it is not the best version for everyday use. Meizu also confirmed the set of devices which will be soon updated to the new firmware.

The beta will be officially available starting from January 8 for the latest flagships Meizu 16 and 16 Plus as well as the affordable variant 16X. The Pro 6s and the X8 will instead get the update starting from January 15. In order to receive the update, users can adhere to the beta testing phase from January 4 to January 8. Currently, Flyme 7.2 is being internally tested by the development team and it contains several improvements for the phones which will get it.

Read More: Get Meizu 16 And 16 Plus Smartphones For Unbeatable Prices On Giztop

There will be a new screen to quickly wake up the AI-backed virtual assistant as well as a new driving mode in order to avoid distraction while driving. Voice Assistant has been improved as well. At last, there are important optimizations in performance and power consumption.