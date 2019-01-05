Huawei P30 360° renders show the phone will have three rear cameras and a dewdrop notch

Huawei’s Pro devices usually get take the shine away from the non-pro models but that isn’t too say the non-pro models aren’t great. Renders of the Huawei P30 have been posted online and it reveals the Huawei P20‘s successor will be coming with a number of key new features.

The renders are courtesy of OnLeaks and include a video that shows the phone from all angles.

The Huawei P30 has a bigger display said to be about 6.0 inches in size. It still has a notch but it is a dewdrop notch like that of the Mate 20. The resolution is put at FHD+. The P30 Pro doesn’t have a front-mounted fingerprint scanner like the P20. There also isn’t one on the back which means it will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The rear of the phone is covered in glass with a gradient color design. Arranged vertically is a triple camera setup with a dual LED flash below the sensors. The camera housing is raised and there is Huawei’s branding at the bottom.

The Huawei P30 has a type-C port flanked on the left by a 3.5mm audio jack and on the right by a speaker grille. It also has the volume rocker and a bright red power button on the right side of the frame.

READ MORE: Huawei punishes employee that tweeted New year greetings with an iPhone

The phone should come with a Kirin 980 processor under the hood and be available in multiple RAM and storage configuration. However, there is a rumor Huawei’s next chipset is called the Kirin 985 which may be a slightly more powerful version of the Kirin 980. That chipset may as well appear in the P30.

What do you think of the Huawei P30? Let us know in the comment box.

(Source, Via)