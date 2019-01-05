LG Q9 spotted on Geekbench and Q9 One passes Bluetooth SIG certification, launch imminent

LG is working on at least two new smartphones under its Q9 lineup as LG Q9 and Q9 One have surfaced online on two different platforms. While the LG Q9 appeared on Geekbench, the Q9 One was spotted when its passed Bluetooth SIG certification.

The LG Q9, the company’s upcoming mid-range smartphone, was rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 660 14nm octa-core processor. However, the Geekbench listing reveals that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820-series chipset.

The phone managed to score 1,789 points in the single-core test and 3,680 points in the multi-core test. As per the previous leaks, in terms of design, the phone will be nearly identical to the G7 Fit which was launched in August last year as a rebranded model of Q9 in the Korean market.

It is said to feature a 6.1-inch notched IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2280 pixels Full HD+ resolution and will pack 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is also rumored to feature a 16MP primary camera on the back and an 8MP selfie snapper.

The device could be powered by a 3,550mAh non-removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. The phone is expected to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP68 certification for dust and water resistance as well as MIL-STD-810G compliance.

On the other hand, the LG Q9 One with model number LM-Q927L was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification site receiving approval. As for the specifications, the phone is expected to come with the same specs as the Q9 but this will be an Android One device, running Android Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

The same model was certified on Wi-Fi Alliance in November 2018. In mid-December, the phone was listed by Netflix amongst the mobile devices that have the certification for streaming its HD and HDR videos.