Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset’s alleged Geekbench score surfaces online

Last month, Qualcomm unveiled its next-generation flagship chipset for the high-end smartphones — Snapdragon 855. It is the first commercial mobile platform to offer support for 5G connectivity.

Now, ahead of Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone launch, a Geekbench benchmark listing has surfaced online which claims to be of the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset. It seems that the score comes directly from a manufacturer’s test unit.

The listing reveals that the chipset scored 3,545 points in single-core test and 11,150 points in multi-core test. The device used for testing packed 6GB of RAM and was running Android 9 Pie operating system.

Last month, AnTuTu comparison between SD855 chipset with other flagship chipsets from other manufacturers — Kirin 980 and Exynos 9820 revealed that Snapdragon 855 is leading and its test on the upcoming Galaxy S10+ scored 343,051 points. Prior to that, a leak showed SD855 SoC recording 362,292 points in AnTuTu — highest yet for an Android device.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 — successor of the current-generation Snapdragon 845 — comes with support for 5G connectivity and a few other features which are aimed at improving the user experience. It offers 5G connectivity using the company’s own Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

The octa-core processor features four power-saving cores clocked at 1.78GHz, three performance cores clocked at 2.42GHz and another special “gold” core for performance boost which is clocked at 2.84GHz. It is coupled with Adreno 640 graphics processor, which is expected to bring performance improvement.

Just like the Apple A12 Bionic chipset and Huawei’s Kirin 980 processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is also manufactured using the 7nm process by TSMC. It also comes with the company’s fourth-generation, multi-core AI Engine that is claimed to offer up to 3 times the AI performance compared to the SD845.

It also features the world’s first Computer Vision Image Signal Processor (CV-ISP) to deliver new photo and video capture features. For the gaming, the company unveiled Snapdragon Elite Gaming, a set of features in the mobile platform to enhance mobile gaming experiences.

Read More: Apple to stop selling iPhones in its stores in Germany after ruling in Qualcomm patent case

Most of the high-end smartphone coming in 2019 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset. We’ll be seeing devices from manufacturers such as Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, HTC, Motorola, Google, Sony, OnePlus, Oppo, and Vivo from early next year.