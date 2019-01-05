Android Pie for Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei Nova 3 is coming soon in India

Huawei recently started rolling out Android Pie on several devices all around the world. Now it is finally the moment for the Indian units of the Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei Nova 3. The company has teased the arrival of the final Android Pie update for these two high-end phones through a post from its official accounts in various social networks. The post contains an image which lists the Android Pie update as “coming soon” for both the handsets in India. Note that, despite India being one of the most profitable markets for the Chinese company, it is not the first region to get the update.

Even in a country as small as Italy, the update started rolling out days ago. Unfortunately, the company decided not to disclose the exact date when Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei Nova 3 will start getting the update in India. But we believe only a few days are separating us from the final roll out. Given that both the handsets are equipped with the octa-core Kirin 970 chipset, there is a high chance that all the other Kirin 970-powered Huawei devices will get the Android Pie update in the near future. We are not only referring to Huawei smartphones, but also several ones by its sub-brand Honor.

Alongside the original feature of Android Pie, the update for Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei Nova 3 brings the new version of Huawei’s custom user interface: EMUI 9. Thanks to this UI, there will be tons of new exclusive features for these devices. Among the most important ones, there is a brand new graphic, menu navigation based on gestures comfortable for full-screen phones, a Google Lens-like feature called HiVision for image search, Paytm integration and more. There will also be the new GPU Turbo 2.0 technology and PC Mode.