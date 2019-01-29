Given that home appliances have become an inseparable part of our fast-paced society, we hardly shy away from spending a lot of money on devices that simplify and expedite time-consuming daily chores.



Much to the delight of those who aren’t willing to spend a fortune on these steeply-priced devices that come in handy in day to day life, Banggood has launched a new promo wherein the Chinese online store will be offering a wide selection of home appliances at lowered prices.

The recently kicked-off promo is dubbed as ‘Home Appliances Festival’ and it is split into five categories including Brand Goods Flash Deal, The Best Selling Area, New Arrive & Free Gift, Exclusive Coupon and Featured Brands.

You can find three well-received items from Digoo in the first section dubbed, ‘Brand Goods Flash Deal.’

The section features the DG-FR200 smart alarm clock, DG-YS22 3 electric toothbrush, DG-FCR-1 Garden Porch Patio LED Lamp along with PUPPYOO WP511 vacuum cleaner.

The aforesaid items would normally set you back a pretty penny, but you can now buy them lowered prices on Banggood.

For example, you can win a Digoo DG-FR200 snap-up and get a chance to get this smart LED digital display alarm clock for just $0.01. This is a noteworthy reduction in the device’s original asking price of $15.99.

There are more top-branded items included in ‘The Best Selling Area’ category. More importantly, all products featured in the aforesaid section are currently up for grabs for heavily discounted prices.

Keeping in line with that, there’s a thirty percent off on the Xiaomi Circle Joy CJ – EKPQ02 USB Charging Automatic Electric Bottle.

This item usually carries a $28.66 price tag, but you can now pre-order it for just $19.99.

Under the same section, you can get the BlitzWolf BW-AS2 wireless speaker and the Xiaomi Sothing Mini Heater at lowered prices.

Moreover, the two items carry specific coupon codes that you can use to save a significant amount of extra money during the checkout process.

Banggood users who buy a product from the ‘New Arrive & Free Gift’ category before January 31st, will be eligible to get a Digoo fan worth $10.99 for free.

Those who purchase two items from the above-mentioned category will qualify to get two fans, while buyers who go for a single item will receive only one fan.

You can get extra discounts on items featured in the next category called ‘Exclusive Coupon.’ Each product has been associated with a specific coupon that you can use to save more money, provided your cart value exceeds a specific amount.

For the sake of an instance, you can apply a $10 off coupon if you spend $50 or more. If you spend $100 or more, you can use a bigger coupon and get an extra $20 off before placing your order.

If you are a brand-conscious buyer, you can head straight to the ‘Featured Brands’ category, which is packed with products from popular brands.

In this section, you can find products from Xiaomi, BlitzWolf, JIMMY, and Dibea. These brands have collaborated with Banggood in a bid to give their loyal fanbase a chance to buy their items at lowered prices.

You can click here to visit the promotion page and take a gander at the rest of the products. It is imperative for you to bear in mind that this is a 7-days only promotion and will come to an end soon.