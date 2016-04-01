Blackview BV6000 Rugged Smartphone Specs Detailed

Blackview has a couple of rugged smartphones in their lineup. Last year, the company announced the BV5000 rugged smartphone which did quite well, and now, this Chinese company is all set to update the lineup with a new model, the Blackview BV6000. The new phone will retain the rugged characteristics of the previous model, and will upgrade the specs to a great extent.

According to the latest information, the upcoming Blackview BV6000 will come with the MT6755 Helio P10 chipset under the hood clocked at 2GHz. This octa-core chip is the one which drives many mid-range flagships in the market, so it’s good to see it inside the new Blackview device. For memory, the phone will come with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. This will be further expandable up to 32GB via MicroSD.

Being a rugged smartphone, the phone will be IP68 certified, so it will be dust proof, water proof and shock proof, making it an ideal outdoor companion. Further, the phone comes with a large 4500mAh battery to make sure that it lasts more than a day easily. This should be enough given that the screen is compact, measuring 4.7-inches with 720p resolution.

The BV6000 will run on the new Android 6.0 Marshmallow version out of the box. Other features of the phone include an 18MP rear camera (could be interpolated) and an 8MP front facing shooter. It will support GPS as well as GLONASS. Finally, this is a 4G enabled smartphone with support for FDD-LTE 800/ 1800/ 2100/ 2600 bands. You also get dual SIM dual standby on the device.

The Blackview BV6000 will be announced sometime in the middle of 2016 for a pricing of less than $200. Stay tuned for more details.

Meawhile, the super cheap Blackview A8 smartphone is up for grabs via various retailers. You can purchase it from here.