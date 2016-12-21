Meizu Reveals New Patents: Two Displays, Smaller Secondary Screen On the Back

Meizu has released new a set of patents. The diagrams revealed through patent applications suggest the arrival of innovative dual screens on future smartphones from Meizu.

The patent filing with patent number 201610589545.X shows inclusion of two displays on the smartphone. The first one is the main screen at the front and the other one is a smaller display present on the rear side of the device. Both the front and rear screens will reportedly be able to interact with each other.

This secondary screen can also double up for Back function present on Android phones. Speculations suggest that it can be turn out to be a feature of the next generation mBack button.

When the smartphone is running low on power, it will automatically switch from large main screen to the secondary screen at the back. Since the screen at the back is small, this can be the ultimate power saving feature.

In August, Meizu was awarded for the versatile mBack patent that it had filed in 2012. The mBack feature offers four kinds of function for efficient navigation on the device.

To recap, Meizu’s mBack feature makes the home button all the more innovative. The mBack works as a fingerprint reader when the Home button is held for few seconds. Tapping on it lets the user access the previous page and pressing it allows to access Home button function. A long press on it can lock the device. The feature is available on several Meizu phones such as Meizu M5 Note, and Meizu M5.