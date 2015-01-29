Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Meizu MX4 Pro is without doubt one of the best smartphones in the market. But as compared to other flagship devices, like the Xiaomi Mi4 or the OnePlus One, the MX4 Pro comes out very costly.

However, we recently spotted a deal on Gearbest which will get you almost $180 OFF the regular $570 price of the device.

According to discountion.com, interested customers can buy Meizu MX4 Pro 16GB at just $399 and MX4 Pro 32GB at $439, which is the cheapest price we have seen for the device since its release.

We tried out their coupon on GearBest and it works just fine. So, if you were planning to buy a new flagship device, make sure you check out this deal.

We’ll try to bring the best offers for our readers from various online stores in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.