Ivvi i3 Launched With Snapdragon 430, 4GB RAM & Super Thin Metal Body

In case you have heard of the Ivvi brand, its smartphones are known for its super thin profile. The company just launched a new phone in the lineup, called as the Ivvi i3 and this particular model too boasts of a thin metal body. The phone measures just 6.55mm in thickness which is thinner than the recently launched OPPO R9 measuring 6.6mm. It’s lighter as well, weighing just 140 grams as compared to 145 grams of the R9.

Before we move on to the specs, which are quite interesting, the phone features a metal body with an arc design. The company has used 99.2% metal for the body, so there’s hardly any plastic. Further, there’s 2.5D curved glass up front. The phone is quite symmetric as well, featuring the camera sensor at the center. The flash as well as the fingerprint sensor follows the same symmetric design, placed exactly at the center of the back cover. The front is simple, featuring on screen buttons (but there’s still considerable space under the display) and the front camera and sensors on top.

The specs are interesting because the Ivvi i3 is the world’s first smartphone to feature the new Snapdragon 430 chipset. This particular processor was first announced back in September last year and now, it has finally started ending up on phones. The chip features 4 x Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.4GHz and 4 x Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.1GHz. There will be Adreno 505 GPU on board with support for Cat 4 LTE networks.

From the processor point of view, this looks like a lower mid-range handset. Qualcomm’s 400 series chipsets were never known for their performance, rather the chips in the series focused on energy efficiency. But interestingly, Ivvi has put 4GB of RAM inside this device, to boost performance to some extent. There will be 32GB/ 64GB / 128GB storage options which is further expandable up to 128GB via MicroSD. The display is compact, measuring 5.2-inches but with just 720p resolution.

Then there’s a 13MP rear camera with PDAF and an 8MP front shooter with intelligent beauty 2.0 software. Other features include a standard MicroUSB cable, 2450mAh battery, dual SIM card slot (hybrid), Android 6.0 with a special fast software mode and 4G LTE support. There’s a fingerprint sensor at the back as well which unlocks in just 0.1 seconds.

Now coming on to the most interesting part of the phone, i.e. the pricing, it starts at 2299 Yuan ($355) for the 32GB variant, 2499 ($386) for the 64GB variant and goes up to 2799 ($432) for the 128GB variant.

Overall, the Ivvi i3 is a combination of high-end and low-end specs. The phone features a premium metal body that looks beautiful in gold. Then there are powerful specs like 4GB of RAM, 32GB, 64GB and even 128GB expandable storage options, a decent 13MP + 8MP cameras and Android 6.0. But what’s surprising is the processor, which is best placed in the lower mid-range segment and the display which features just 720p resolution. Then there’s the pricing, which is pretty high. So, we can’t really call it a premium mid-ranger.

So, what do you think about the Ivvi i3?

