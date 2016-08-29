blackview giveaway

Xiaomi Redmi Pro Review

ReviewTop StoriesXiaomi

by Linus ago 22

Xiaomi has been on the roll as they have released quite a few devices lately. The Redmi Pro is a phone that costs around $250 via the third party resellers, it has pretty good specs but most importantly, the device has dual camera setup. Learn more in our full review.

Thanks to Oppomart for sending Xiaomi Redmi Pro for a review.

Xiaomi Redmi Pro Review: VIDEO REVIEW

Xiaomi Redmi Pro Review: UNBOXING

IMG_4765 IMG_4767

The phone ships in a usual Xiaomi box and inside of it you can find a charger, some paperwork, SIM ejector pin and USB-C cable.

Xiaomi Redmi Pro Review: SPECS

Display
5.5″ 1080p (Full-HD)
Processor
Mediatek MTK6797 (Helio X20), 64-bit, deca-core (up to 2.1GHz)
RAM
3GB
Camera
Dual 13 MP + 5MP, f/2.0, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash / 5MP front camera
Connectivity
Bluetooth, 3G, 4G, GPS, WIFI, GSM,EDGE, GPRS, UMTS, HSPA, HSPA+, dual-SIM.
Battery
4.050 mAh (non-removable)
Dimensions
151.5 x 76.2 x 8.2 mm / 174g
OS
MIUI 8 (Android 6.0)
Storage
32GB (expandable via microSD card slot up to 256GB)

Xiaomi Redmi Pro Review: DESIGN and DISPLAY

IMG_4925

IMG_4967

Let me be honest with you, this phone is the most premium Redmi device I’ve ever seen. It’s made entirely of metal (even top and bottom parts are made of metal). I really love the brushed aluminum look. Even though the Redmi Pro may look a bit glossy, it does not attract fingerprints so easily.

20160829_082142

We have nice and tactile buttons and I absolutely love the build quality of this phone.

IMG_4952

One of the key selling points of this device is of course, its dual camera setup, which is supposed to give you a hardware-based shallow depth of field effect. The main camera has 13MP, f/2.0 aperture and PDAF. The secondary camera has 5MP.

IMG_4930

Also, the cameras are accompanied with a dual-tone dual led flash. More on the camera features a bit later in this review.

IMG_4918

The Redmi Pro sports a 5.5” 1080p display. In fact, this is the first Redmi phone to have the Amoled panel, which is sharp and vibrant. However, the colors may look a bit oversaturated but I’m okay with that. The sunlight legibility is not the best I’ve seen but it is pretty good and I don’t have many complaints in this regard.

IMG_5043

As far as selfie shooter, we have a 5MP camera. Right next to it, there is a highly customizable notification LED light.

IMG_4907

It’s nice to see backlit capacitive buttons, which can be also customized in a lot of different ways. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in a physical home button. It is fast and very accurate but it does not work straight from the standby mode meaning that you have to wake your phone up first.

IMG_4993

The loudspeaker quality is pretty good. Sure, it is not perfect but it is definitely one of the best in this price range of phones.

IMG_4995

One little extra feature that has started disappearing from a lot of phones is the IR blaster to control devices like TVs.

Xiaomi Redmi Pro Review: HARDWARE and PERFORMANCE

IMG_4946

I have a standard edition of the Redmi Pro, which has a deca-core Mediatek Helio X20 chip with the max. clock speeds of 2.1GHz, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is also expandable via the microSD card slot.

IMG_4833

If you are willing to pay extra, you can get a few model variations and the best one sports a Helio X25 chip with 4GB of RAM and whopping 128GB of storage.

The gaming performance is pretty good yet not ideal. You can enjoy most of the 3D games without any issues but there were a few skipped frames and a bit of stutter while playing Asphalt 8 on the highest graphics. Of course, changing graphics to medium solves this issue.

A great thing is that the phone does not have any overheating issues.

Xiaomi Redmi Pro Review: BENCHMARKS

Xiaomi Redmi Pro Review: USER INTERFACE

When it comes to user interface, my Redmi Pro has just been updated to MIUI 8, which is built on top of Android 6.0. There are some cool new features and design touches that differ MIUI 8 from the MIUI 7.

If you swipe down, you will open up a redesigned quick settings menu. There is no separate notification shade like it used to be. Also, the multitasking menu now has a 3D look to give you a better idea of what apps are running in the background.

A great thing is that Xiaomi finally re-organized their settings menu and you now can find everything quicker. One of the new features includes the “second space”. You can move apps, files and other information between the “first space” and the “second space” and you can easily switch between these spaces. As Xiaomi claims, this feature is like having 2 phones with different files and settings. Another new feature is the “quick ball”, which is simply a small bubble that has a few customizable shortcuts. However, I’ve never been a huge fan of any floating screens on the display.

We have some other features, customization options, various tweaks and settings Xiaomi phones are famous for. Just to name a few, you can select from a variety of themes, wallpapers, fonts and so on. Also, you can customize the LED light, assign different tasks to capacitive buttons and so on.

IMG_4812

Finally, the MIUI 8 runs fast and fluid and I didn’t have any hiccups or lag.

Xiaomi Redmi Pro Review: CAMERA

Please watch our video review to better understand how dual-camera setup works:

When it comes to the cameras, let’s start by the most interesting part. The dual-camera mode, which is called stereo mode, is simply activated by clicking a small camera button. Here you can play with the aperture number by going all the way to f/5.6 or go down to a super bright f/0.95. Also, you can change the focus area after you take the picture and apply different effects.

If you spend a little bit of time with the camera, you can get some nice photos. Of course, not all pictures will look natural but can definitely achieve some nice results. A very cool thing is that you can also adjust the aperture number during the video recording to get that shallow depth of field effect.

If you tend to take regular photos more often, the auto-mode allows you to do that pretty fast thanks to the baked-in PDAF system. The camera takes some pretty good images in daylight. The pictures tend to have a good amount of detail and sharpness. Also, the colors look natural. However, a few of the shots have a softer focus on the corners but we have to consider that the phone runs on an early software build. The biggest complaint would be the dynamic range adjustment but the HDR mode does a pretty good job.

The macro shots have a good amount of detail and they look sharp most of the time.

As for indoor photos, you can get some good looking images too. Sure, they will look grainier but the camera does an okay job with noise reduction.

The low-light camera performance is good for the price of the phone but I hope to see some improvements with the future software updates. There is quite a bit of noise and there could be more detail. Also, I noticed that there is a slight red tint if you take pictures close to the light source, e.g. street lamps.

The dual tone LED flash does a pretty good job illuminating the scene in almost pitch dark environments but the flash is a bit too warm for my taste.

Panorama photos look quite terrible due to very low-resolution. On the other hand, the auto-stitching is pretty good.

The phone can shoot videos in Full-HD. The video quality is just above average I would say. The footage could look sharper and have more detail. On the other hand, I’m happy with the way CAF works. You can also shoot slow-motion videos in 720p and the quality is not the best but it is pretty good. See the video review for video samples.

A 5MP selfie camera is able to capture some usable pictures for social media but it does not impress. Most of the images look noisy and grainy, and there is a ton of noise. The situation gets even worse in low-light.

As for selfie video, the quality of the footage is mediocre. See the video review for video samples.

Overall, the Redmi Pro has a pretty solid camera setup for the price of the phone and you can definitely get some great looking images. It is not perfect though but we may see some improvements with the future software updates.

Download full resolution camera samples

Xiaomi Redmi Pro Review: CONNECTIVITY

IMG_4923

As far as connectivity, I didn’t have any issues with Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS or other options.

IMG_5045

The phone comes with a dual-SIM card tray, which can take either 2 SIMs or 1 SIM and the microSD card.

Xiaomi Redmi Pro Review: BATTERY LIFE

IMG_4896

The phone ships with the with a huge 4050mAh battery that performs very well. I could get over 6.5 hours of screen-on time on a mixed use which is a very good result.

The phone supports a fast charging feature but it does not come with the fast charger, which is a bummer. This section will be updated with the screenshots of the battery use later (currently, we are re-testing the phone’s battery life with the just released MIUI 8).

Xiaomi Redmi Pro Review: CONCLUSIONS

IMG_4875

The Xiaomi Redmi Pro is a solid device for the price of around $250.

IMG_4868

First of all, it just looks beautiful and the build quality is top-notch. Also, we have a sharp and vibrant display, user interface that has tons of features and a pretty good overall performance.

IMG_4970

Also, the dual camera setup is what makes the Redmi Pro standout. Finally, the battery performance is just fantastic.

IMG_4971

On the other hand, you have to know that the phone’s camera could be better in video recording and the selfie camera produces images that have quite a bit of noise.

IMG_5027

Other complaints would be that the fingerprint scanner does not work straight from the standby mode and you should expect a few skipped frames when playing some 3D games on the highest graphics settings.

IMG_4894

Other than that, the Xiaomi Redmi Pro is a great all-around device. Sure, it is not perfect but knowing the fact that Xiaomi usually fixes a lot of things with its software updates, the Redmi Pro is a good phone to buy for less than $250.

4.6

Xiaomi Redmi Pro is a great all-around device. Sure, it is not perfect but knowing the fact that Xiaomi usually fixes a lot of things with its software updates, the Redmi Pro is a good phone to buy for less than $250.

Design and Build
Display
Hardware
User Interface
Camera
Connectivity
Battery Life
Overall Performance
Value for Money
  • ohad

    hi linus, what do you think about the redmi pro camera comparing to the mi5 or the op3?

    • hi. it is worse especially compared to the OP3

      • ohad

        and what about the mi5?

        • Mi5 is pretty good but far behind from the OP3.

          • BTN

            Hei Linus, thank you for your reviews, they are really good 🙂
            I am about to buy a new phone, i like the MI5 and the OP3, in what the OP3 is better than the mi5?

            Keep the good work!
            And thank you!

          • sagar_dx

            it is your love for oneplus brand

  • Simone

    Hello Linus,

    the price difference between a Redmi Pro and a Mi5 is around $50, so they may enter in the same shopping list.
    Is it possible to make a comparison between these two devices? I’d very interested in understanding the differences in the following areas: 1) Screen 2) Camera 3) Performance 4) Battery Life.
    Thanks a lot.

    • divis200

      It’s 100$ difference, not 50$ unless you are comparing prices of 64gb version to mi5 32gb.

      • Simone

        Ehm….no. For example the price difference on Oppomart is 50 $ (299 vs 249) both for 32 GB.

  • Lupo

    I’d buy Redmi Note 4 over Redmi Pro.
    I’d buy Redmi Note 3 Pro over Redmi Note 4.

    Seriously Xiaomi, please put some more though into your lineup…

  • Jh1

    Thanks for the timely review, Linus. I’ve been looking forward to seeing what you thought of this one. Looking forward to your thoughts on the note 4 soon as well…. And the cool1

    • you are welcome! stay tuned!

      • Jh1

        How would you compare cam performance on this to the mi4 or mi4c?

  • sudharshan

    can u please compare it with leeco cool 1 dual it will be a good comparision

  • Ionut Johnny

    One again Linus is the man. Good in depth review, great phone. Thank you Linus!

  • yoselife

    helio x20/25 or SD650/652 are almost the same
    but i need gorilla glass 3 or above, and FM radio

  • Muhammad Yasir

    WORST CAMERA man … dual cam is SUCH a gimmick on this !

    selfies cam SUCKS on low light … Panorama mode is A DISASTER (can it be fixed by S/W update? ) !

    low light performance has the STUPID RED TINT (whats up with that!)

    bad bad phone …

  • Sathish

    Hi Linus – Will it support all 4G LTE bands?

  • Najib Ar-Rahman

    Hi, need some valuable suggestions.

    I’ve shortlisted the following phones for purchase:

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 64GB $210
    Xiaomi Redmi Pro 64GB $250
    Xiaomi Mi5 32Gb $275
    Vivo V3 Max $300

    Which would be the best?

    P/S: Priority is Design, Camera & Battery Life.

    • Jh1

      Of the xiaomi options, the Mi5 has the best camera, but the worst battery life (still good battery life though). Redmi pro has the best battery life and camera performance combination, in my opinion. I’m not familiar with the vivo, so can’t provide much input there. Xiaomi recently dropped the price of the redmi pro 32gb to $163. Once that price drop hits the resellers, it will probably be my next phone choice.

  • Alessandro

    linus i downloaded your Xiaomi Redmi Pro camera samples zip and WOW……………..quality is really greaat for a NOT flagship phone…. and recently it is sold at 170usd free shipping….(gold color 🙁 ) and i will wait to see at the same price or 180usd the GRAY color….. and i’ll buy it.

    however… now i have a lenovo k3 note and i often do bokeh pictures….without to do nothing. WHY? i am not an expert but i notice bokeh effect on almost every MACRO shoot from EVERY phone i have….. maybe the difference with redmi pro is that it can do the same effect also at 20..30…50 cm of distance?

  • Jack Leng

    Just purchased a redmi pro. Besides taking lousy blurr pictures, many times when I snap a few pics they don’t get saved. When this happens I need to reboot. Plenty of apps with flaws and no updates in insight. Plenty of software flaws with no updates or efforts by Xioami to resolve them. Can’t even link up to window 10. This is going to be my first and last Xiaomi phone.

