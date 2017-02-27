Huawei P10 Camera Samples: New Generation Leica Dual Cameras Capture Great Daylight Images

Huawei’s P10 comes with an upgraded dual camera setup at the back supported by dual tone LED flash and laser focus. The camera setup now consists of a 20MP monochrome sensor for crisp black and white images along with a 13MP RGB color sensor.

From our time playing around with Huawei P10’s camera, the quality of images was quite satisfactory. The Leica branded setup can take some nice looking photos with a good amount of detail, great dynamic range adjustment and very accurate color reproduction. You can check out Huawei P10 camera samples down below.

Note that we haven’t tested the phone’s camera in detail and these images were taken during the time we got to play around with the handset at MWC 2017. Our thorough review of the P10 and the P10 should be coming very soon.

Meanwhile, check out the Huawei P10 camera samples from down below. You can also check out our hands-on with the phone from here.

Huawei P10 camera sample

