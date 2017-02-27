Xiaomi Mi 5C with Pinecone Chipset Pricing Detail Leaks

Chinese innovative startup Xiaomi is all set to unveil its in-house processor named Pinecone tomorrow in a conference specifically slated for the unveiling. Rumor has it that Xiaomi will also unveil a new Mi 5C smartphone along with the SoC.

As a matter of fact, the Xiaomi Mi 5C had long been rumored to use Xiaomi’s in-house Pinecone chipset and that seems to have been confirmed when the Mi 5C appeared on benchmark website GFXBench packing an unnamed processor that fits the specs of the Pinecone processor.

Ahead of the expected launch, the Mi 5C likely price tag has leaked online via a screenshot which looks like it had been grabbed from Xiaomi mall. The leak reveals the Mi 5C would carry a price tag of 1499 Yuan ($218). We cannot verify the authenticity of this information, besides, Xiaomi does not release the price of their smartphone officially prior to its launch. So, we’ll likely rate this leak 30% as it may likely be a fake listing.

Read Also: Xiaomi Mi 5C “Meri” Shows Up on Geekbench Again: Runs Nougat

The Xiaomi Mi 5C is expected to come with a 5.5-inch 1080p display and would have 3GB of storage as well as 64GB of internal storage. There is also a 12MP rear camera as well as an 8MP front-facing camera. The smartphone runs MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

via

Always be the first to know. Follow us: