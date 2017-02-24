Xiaomi Mi 5C Hits GFXbench: Specs and Processor Details Revealed

The Xiaomi Mi 5C is rumored to be the first Xiaomi smartphone that would feature the in-house Pinecone processor that would be unveiled on the 28th of this month in China. The Mi 5C is also expected to be released along with the Pinecone chipset on that day and ahead of the event, the Mi 5C has made an appearance on benchmark website GFXBench.

The expected specs of the Xiaomi smartphone isn’t a secret one but the GFXBench listing comes as a reminder. According to the listing, the Xiaomi Mi 5C comes with a 5.5-inch 1080p display and would have 3GB of storage as well as 64GB of internal storage. There is also a 12MP rear camera as well as an 8MP front-facing camera. The smartphone runs MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The most important part of the listing is the aspect of the processor where the device is listed with an octa-core Cortex-A53 processor with a top frequency of 2.1GHz and a base frequency of 1.4GHz. Powering the graphics is a Mali-T860 GPU. No doubt, the configuration fits those of the Pinecone chip.

Sadly, the device is listed as not having NFC onboard but there are connectivity options like WiFi, GPS and others. It is also coming with a single slot for SIM card. Just to reminder you, though, that GFXbench’s data are not always accurate, so until Xiaomi takes the veil off the Mi 5C, we can’t say for sure if these are the actual specs.

