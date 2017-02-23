LG X Power 2 with Large Battery, Android 7.0 Nougat Announced

Korean electronics giant LG has quietly unveiled a smartphone but this isn’t the much-expected G6. The smartphone somehow deflects attention from expected flagship which would be launched in a few days time. The time around, the LG X Power 2 is the device launched and it is a successor to the X Power. It could be recalled that LG launched the X Power around this time last year but the display and battery sizes are smaller than the new model.

The LG X Power 2 this time around, lives up to its name by packing a large 4500mAh battery under its hood. The X Power 2’s battery is touted to last all weekend without recharging and as capable of providing up to 15 hours of video play, navigational directions for 14 hours, and about 18 hours of web browsing on a single charge. Even when the battery gets drained, there is fast charging support such that it can get fully charged in just 2 hours.

In other specs, the LG X Power 2 sports a 5.5-inch HD In-cell touch display and is powered by an unknown chip model which is an octa-core chip with 1.5GHz frequency. The processor is supported by 2GB of RAM of which 1.5GB is available, while there is 16GB of storage which is expandable up to 2TB via microSD.

On the camera end, LG has crammed a capable 13MP sensor on the rear camera with wide angle view and LED flash. While on the front aspect, there is an ample 5MP sensor for selfies. The X Power 2 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and features a host of network/connectivity features like Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n), Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0, 4G LTE, 3G, 2G etc. The entire device has a dimension of 154.7 x 78.1 x 8.4mm and weighs 164g.

The LG X Power 2 is available in black, titanium, blue, and gold colors and would hit the market starting from March after it is showcased at MWC 2017. The price is yet to be revealed.

