Xiaomi Mi 5C “Meri” Shows Up on Geekbench Again: Runs Nougat

About four months ago, we saw a device known as the Xiaomi Meri surface on Geekbench. Back then it ran Android 6.0 Marshmallow. A report later surfaced saying that ‘Meri’ is the codename for the Xiaomi Mi 5C. Today the device has again surfaced on Geekbench but with a couple of changes.

The new Geekbench listing shows the Xiaomi Meri runs Android 7.1.1 but still keeps the 1.4GHz processor which we have come to know as the Pinecone V670. The RAM is also the same at 3GB but the benchmark scores have increased slightly.

The device scores 762 in the single-core test and 3399 in the multi-core test, up from 758 and 3105 when it ran Android 6.0.

Xiaomi had earlier today announced that it will be launching its new Pinecone processor on the 28th of February. There is no mention of the Xiaomi Mi 5C being launched on that day. However, the chances of that happening are slim. While this device might be running Android Nougat, it doesn’t seem MIUI 9 is ready. It will be unusual to launch the Mi 5C with MIUI 8 based on Android Nougat. On the other hand, if it launches with Android Marshmallow, we can be sure of it getting updated to Nougat.

