Motorola Returns to Pakistan Under the ‘Lenovo Moto’ Brand

The Moto Z and Moto Z Play smartphones are now on sale with Moto Mods accessories in Pakistan. The arrival of these smartphones marks the comeback of Motorola in the country. Motorola has relaunched as “Lenovo Moto” in Pakistan.

Motorola Mobility was acquired by Lenovo in 2014. In 20At the beginning of this year, Lenovo had officially confirmed that it would be launching Moto Z series in Pakistan. The Moto Z and Moto Z Play smartphones were launched in the country on Feb. 17 in Karachi. It is also expected to launch Moto M midrange smartphone in the near future.

The Moto Z features 5.5-inch quad HD display. It is driven by Snapdragon 820 and 4 GB of RAM. It has a OIS and dual LED flash enabled 13-megapixel camera. Its front-facing 5-megapixel camera features an LED flash. It has a water-resistant coating and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and 2,600 mAh battery.

It does not feature a 3.5 mm audio jack, but allows headphone connectivity through its USB Type-C port. It boasts a super-slim profile of 5.2 mm. It comes in two storage sizes of 32 GB and 64 GB and is available in color choices like Black and Gold. It also features an external storage slot.

The Moto Z Play has a 5.5-inch full HD display. It runs on Snapdragon 625 chipset and 3 GB of RAM. Its native storage is 32 GB. The 16-megapixel rear camera is enabled with dual LED flash. Its front-facing snapper is on 5-megapixel.

Other features include rear-facing fingerprint reader, water-resistant coating, 3.5 mm audio jack, microSD card support, USB Type-C port, and a 3,510 mAh battery. It comes in colors like Gold and Silver.

Here are the pricing of Moto Z, Moto Z Play and Moto Mods snap-on accessories in Pakistan:

The 32 GB Moto Z smartphone with Moto Style Shell is available for PKP 74,999.

The 32 GB Moto Z Play with Moto Style Shell is priced at PKP 49,999.

Moto Insta-Share Projector Mod that costs PKP 39,500 transforms Moto Z and Moto Z Play into a projector for watching photos and videos on a large screen.

Incipio offGRID Power Pack Mod is priced at PKP 8,650. Its an accessory that adds a 2,220 mAh battery to Moto Z or Play smartphones to take advantage of up to 22 hours of battery backup.

JBL SoundBoost Mod is available for PKP 12,500. Snap it on Moto Z or Moto Z Play to enjoy high-quality JBL audio output. It comes with inbuilt kickstand and 1,000 mAh battery.

Hasselblad True Zoom Mod brings topnotch photography capabilities with 10x optical zoom and Xenon flash. It is available with a pricing of PKP 29,500.

On Daraz.pk online shopping site, the Moto Z and Moto Z Play smartphones are available with free JBL Soundboost Mod.

