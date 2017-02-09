Xiaomi Mi Mix Running Android Nougat Spotted on GeekBench

There are indications that the Xiaomi Mi Mix will soon get the Android Nougat treatment as an Android 7.0 running Mi Mix was spotted recently on benchmark website Geekbench.

We won’t be surprised about this, though, because Xiaomi had hinted of its intention to start rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat upgrade to some of its smartphones soon. Top on the list to get the official upgrade is the Mi Mix. There is no specific date when the upgrade would roll out but the GeekBench listing is an indication that it would likely be sooner than later.

The Geekbench score is in line with the one posted on its previous showing on Geekbench attaining an average score of 1737 points on the single core test and 4117 on the multi-core test. The specs obviously didn’t change as the device is listed with a 6GB RAM.

