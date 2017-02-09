Meizu Patents a New Shopping Method using Picture Recognition

Meizu is one innovative company that has got quite a substantial amount of patent rights and still, the company is adding more. The latest of Meizu’s patent is a new shopping method which is based on picture recognition.

The innovative technology was sighted on China’s trademark office and it involves a new shopping method that lets users sit in the comfort of their homes and shop directly via picture recognition. How this seems to work is that all you need do is scan the goods you want to buy with some little details and then send to where it would be processed. Thus, users may not need to enter the product name physically.

Read Also: Meizu patents new flagship design with All glass covering, metal fuselage

This patent isn’t entirely new as image recognition features is already in use but we don’t have the full details of the patent on our hands right now. Be rest assured, though, that we’d bring you more details as they emerge.