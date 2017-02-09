Honor 8 Android 7.0 Nougat EMUI 5.0 Update Arriving Tomorrow

In December 2016, Honor had confirmed that it will be releasing Android 7.0 Nougat update for Huawei Honor 8 in February. Honor has now also confirmed through a tweet that the rollout of the update would begin starting Feb. 11.

It had released the beta edition of Android 7.0 Nougat update for the users of Honor 8 in the U.K. in November 2016, but now the update is confirmed to release by tomorrow. Since it is a global release, the software rollout will be a gradual process which means all the Honor 8 users will not receive the update at the same time.

EMUI 5.0 is coming to Honor 8 from Feb 11th! Check out the new App Drawer on EMUI 5! Excited? https://t.co/aH8oKwqOK6 — Honor USA (@Honor_USA) February 9, 2017

The rollout of the update would last the entire month and all the Honor 8 users across the world are expected to get the update by the end of February. Since the Honor 8 users in the U.K. were the first ones to get the beta build of Nougat, it is likely that it may be the first country to get the finished update as well. Honor 8 users in the U.S. are also expected to get the update from Feb. 11 as the tweet originates from Honor USA Twitter handle.

The Honor 8 Android 7.0 Nougat also brings along the latest EMUI 5.0 skin that not only responds well but also delivers optimized performance along with improvements to the battery performance. It also carries a neat appeal. The firmware update also installs the new features of Android Nougat such as split-screen multitasking, access to app drawer through home screen and Doze on the Go.

Here is an image by Honor to know the features and improvements that Honor 8’s EMUI 5.0 update would include:

The update will show up automatically through a notification on Honor 8 from tomorrow. Alternatively, users can manually check its arrival by navigating to Settings > System Update > Check for Updates.

The other Honor phone that is expected to get the Android 7.0 Nougat EMUI 5.0 update soon is the Honor 6X. It is expected to get the update by the second quarter of this year.