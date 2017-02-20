Nokia 8 Spotted on Jingdong (JD.com) For Pre-sale, Coming Soon?

Nokia is set to launch a series of smartphones at MWC 2017 and the Nokia 8 is said to be one of the phones. Although the company did not reveal the smartphone coming, a new Jingdong listing seems to buttress the fact that the Nokia 8 is indeed launching soon.



The Nokia 8 is listed for pre-sale on the popular e-commerce hub but the listing is a third party listing and the flagship carries a price tag of 3,188 Yuan ($463). The listing also did not state when the flagship would hit the shelves.

It is worthy of note that the Jingdong listing features images of the Nokia 8 or P1 is similar to those of the device’s concept render leaked earlier. Thus, it is unlikely that this is a genuine listing. We still don’t have any real live image confirming what the device looks like and it is doubtful if it would look like the concept.

On the specs end, the Nokia 8 is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chip, thus puncturing insinuations that it would launch at MWC. Perhaps, it would pack a Snapdragon 821 chip. The flagship device is also expected with a large 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display with QHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution. The display is a flat-screen and not a curved display. Further, the device is also said to sport a powerful 24MP rear camera with OIS, and super EIS. There is also a 12MP sensor up front for selfie snapshots. On the memory aspect, the Nokia 8 is rumored to pack just two storage versions, one with 64GB storage and another with 128GB storage, both of which are expandable via microSD up to 256GB. It is expected that the Nokia P1 or 8 will come pre-installed with Android 7.0 Nougat since the Nokia 6 ships with Google’s latest mobile OS.

