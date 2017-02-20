The LG G6 will Come with Wide-Angle Dual Rear Cameras

LG is not keeping any secrets as regards the LG G6. The Korean giant has been giving us steady bits of info for weeks now. The latest is a blog post that talks about the cameras on the device.

In the post, it is mentioned that the LG G6 will feature a front camera with a 100º field of view. The dual 13MP rear cameras will however take it further by having a 125° viewing angle. LG explains that one of the cameras does the job of providing that extra view. The wide angle lens will allow you fit more objects into your viewfinder especially when taking landscape photos.

In addition to that, the LG G6 will come with 360° panorama mode; a food mode that amps color saturation; and what is called a square camera feature that splits the screen in half, with one half showing what you just shot. The latter is actually a way to make use of the 18:9 aspect ratio of the display.

The LG G6 is launching on Sunday, the 26th of February. It will have a 5.7-inch display, a Snapdragon 821 processor and an improved quad digital-to-analog converter.

(Source, via)

