Honor Pad 3 Passes TENAA, 8-inch Screen With All Metal Design

Huawei‘s Honor sub-brand Honor has got a launch event slated for February 21 and the company is expected to launch the Honor V9 alongside the Honor 8 Youth Edition. It is likely that the company might launch more than two the smartphones on that day, as a tablet device might join the crew. A new Honor tablet PC with model number KOB-L09 has appeared on TENAA.

The Honor Pad 3 comes with an all-metal three-stage design with the rear camera situated at the top left corner of the phone. The device also comes with a front-facing camera but there is still no fingerprint sensor. The Honor Pad 3 equally comes in two different color variants of diamond and gray.

In the specs aspect, the Honor Pad 3 is listed with an 8-inch TFT display having a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. It is also equipped with a quad-core processor clocked a 1.4GHz. The processor is supplemented by 3GB of RAM and there is 32GB of internal storage onboard. The device packs a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front-facing sensor. Keeping the lights on is a built-in 4650mAh and the device comes with Android 7.0 Nougat pre-installed.

