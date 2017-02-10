Honor 8 Youth Edition Launching Alongside Honor V9 On February 21

Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor released a poster of their upcoming phone the Honor V9 a few days ago. The launch is scheduled for February 21 and will take place in Beijing. The company has released a new image via its official Weibo account mentioning that a new device called the Honor 8 Youth Edition will also be launched in China on February 21.

The Honor 8 Youth Edition is a toned-down variant of the popular Honor 8 released last year. It has the same attractive glass and metal design as the Honor 8 but skips on a number of features.

The Honor 8 Youth Edition is expected to launch with a 5.2-inch 1080p display, a Huawei Kirin 655 processor, and 3GB of RAM. Instead of dual rear cameras, the phone gets a single 12MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front is an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device will come with a 3000mAh battery and will launch with EMUI 5.0 out of the box. It will be available in black, white, gold, and blue.

The Honor 8 Youth Edition poster has the picture of Chinese-born Canadian singer, Wu Yifan on it. This means he’ll be serving as spokesperson for the phone when it launches.

The Honor 8 Youth Edition is the same as the Honor 8 Lite spotted in Finland earlier this month and also the same device as the Nova Lite and the Huawei P8 Lite (2017) released in January. It is possible that Huawei is releasing the device under different names in different regions. The Honor 8 Lite is priced at 269 Euros in Finland which is roughly ¥1990. However, it should sell for less when it is released in China.

