Dual Camera Equipped Honor V9 Coming On February 21

Huawei‘s elite brand Honor is set to release a new smartphone dubbed Honor V9 on February 21 in China. This is contained in an official poster released on Weibo announcing the conference which would hold in Beijing on February 21.

From the poster, it could be noticed that the Honor V9 has got the endorsement of Chinese Olympic Swimming champion Sun Yang and also the device would be equipped with dual cameras at the rear. The Huawei Honor V9 had appeared on TENAA earlier on, giving us a peek into what its specs look like. The V9 which appeared on TENAA with the model number DUK-TL30 is listed with a 5.5-inch 2K display and would be powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core processor believed to be the Kirin 960 chipset. The device comes with two memory variants, one with 4GB of RAM and another with 6GB of RAM. Both versions pack 64GB of expandable storages.

On the camera aspect, the Honor V9 will sport a 12MP + 12MP dual-lens camera at the rear while up front there is an 8MP selfie shooter. Keeping the lights on will be a mammoth 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support and providing the interface would be the Android 7.0 Nougat possibly with a touch of EMUI 5.0. The V9 is expected with a price tag in the region of 3,000 yuan.

