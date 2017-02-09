Images of Meizu M5S Leaked Before Launch, Has 10W Charger

Meizu has a new phone set to launch on the 15th of February. Sources say the phone is the Meizu M5S, a new addition to the Blue Charm series. While the launch is still about a week away, the device has already been leaked online.

The images of the Meizu M5S which were posted on Weibo corresponds to those already available on a retailer’s site a few days ago.

Meizu’s new mid-range phone has an all-metal body, a 5.2-inch display, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of built-in storage. Up front there is a 5MP camera and a fingerprint scanner embedded under the mBack button. The rear camera is a 13MP sensor with a LED flash below it. Inside the Meizu M5S is a 1.3GHz MT6753 octa-core processor and a 2930mAh battery said to have support for fast charging.

Since the Meizu M5S is said to have fast charging, you might be expecting it to come with an 18W charger. Sorry to burst your bubble, but according to the person who posted the images, the M5S comes with a 5V 2A charger. This means it will provide up to 10W maximum charging power which is practically the same as a Quick Charge 1.0 charger. It is still fast but not as fast as an 18W charger.

READ MORE: Meizu Pro 7 Leaked Shot Reveals Dual Edge Curved Display

The Meizu M5S will sell for ¥1299 (~$189). The high price is as a result of the cost of materials which will affect all Chinese phones released this year.

(Source)